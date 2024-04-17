Steph Curry ‘never’ sees himself not playing with Green and Thompson

The 2024 NBA playoffs won’t feature Steph Curry. The veteran superstar and his Golden State Warriors teammates were eliminated from the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (April 16). Their defeat ended an inconsistent season that raised multiple questions regarding the direction of the franchise.

Klay Thompson will now head into unrestricted free agency, and Steve Kerr is expecting some changes. However, when speaking to the media after the game, Curry noted that he can’t envision not playing alongside Thompson and Draymond Green moving forward. Nevertheless, Curry’s primary focus is on winning.

“I can never see myself not with those two guys,” Curry said. “I understand this league changes and there’s so many things that go into it. We’re not going to play forever. We’ve experienced so much together. At the end of the day, I know they wanna win, I know I wanna win…This is unfamiliar territory, I just wanna win. Whatever that means, I wanna win.”

Despite his season coming to a close, Curry can hold his head high. The 36-year-old averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 45% shooting from the field and 40.8% shooting from 3-point range. Even at this late stage of his career, he’s still the best shooter in the NBA.

Steph Curry on Draymond/Klay: “I can never see myself not with those two guys.” Are big changes needed? “I just want to win.” pic.twitter.com/ugRK6e8eeb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 17, 2024

The Warriors front office will have some tough decisions to make during the summer. Thompson’s future will be at the top of the list. Nevertheless, with Curry and the Warriors core all aging, time is running out to put them in a position to challenge for their fifth championship.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire