This Steph Curry NBA playoff 3-point record might never be broken

Steph Curry and 3-pointers go together like ... peanut butter and jelly? Pepperoni and pizza? Gin and juice?

You get this gist. Curry and 3-pointers are the perfect pairing. When people talk about lethal shooters from beyond the arc, close your eyes and you'll see the Warriors' superstar.

Curry became the face of consistency from long range when it matters most, four years ago on May 16, 2016. The Splash Brother connected on a 3-pointer for the 45th consecutive playoff game by sinking a trey against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena.

That broke Reggie Miller's record of 44 straight playoff games. Curry now has played in 112 playoff games, extending his 3-point streak to ... 112 games.

Four years ago today, Steph broke Reggie Miller's record for consecutive #NBAPlayoffs games with a made three.



Reggie's record stood at 44 games.

Steph's streak is now at 112 games. pic.twitter.com/p1mYZzDrNY





— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 16, 2020

There truly is a great chance this record never is broken, especially if Curry continues it as early as next season.

Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson has dialed it up from distance in 46 straight playoff games. Curry's running mate last went an entire playoff game without a 3 on June 1, 2017 when he went 0-for-5 from distance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

[RELATED: Steph developed leadership style by staying true to himself]

Even James Harden, who throws up 3s like they're uncontested layups, has games where he doesn't make a single shot from downtown. Harden has a current playoff streak of 13 straight games where he has nailed at least one 3. He went 0-for-11 from distance in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

Story continues

When it comes to 3-pointers, there's Curry ... and then there's everyone else. This record could stand the test of time, and basketball's long-range revolution.

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



This Steph Curry NBA playoff 3-point record might never be broken originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



