The NBA world felt the unwavering wrath of the coronavirus Monday.

Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Jacqueline's death comes nearly three weeks after Karl-Anthony posted an emotional video revealing she was in a medically-induced coma due to the coronavirus.

The NBA is a tight-knit community, and in the wake of Jacqueline's passing, players all around the league send their thoughts and prayers to Towns and his family.

Here are some of the tweets from current and former Warriors and Kings.

Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏽 aint no other words man I'm so sorry — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

Prayers up to KAT and his family! 🙏🏾 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 13, 2020

Condolences to the Towns family and to @KarlTowns ! Please pray for his family and take covid-19 seriously! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ry3h3XUSgg — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) April 13, 2020

Damn, prayers up to KAT.. — Juan Toscano (@juanonjuan10) April 13, 2020

Anybody that's lost a parent knows how tough this time is for Karl-Anthony.

We echo the words of KAT's peers and send our condolences to the Towns' family.

Steph Curry, NBA players react to death of Karl-Anthony Towns' mom originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area