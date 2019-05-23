Steph Curry named All-NBA First Team, Kevin Durant makes Second Team originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The All-NBA teams were announced on Thursday morning and two Warriors added to their resumes.

Steph Curry was named to the First Team, while Kevin Durant made the Second Team.

Stephen Curry has been selected to the 2018-19 All-NBA First Team 🤲 pic.twitter.com/iiRvU2cIl2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2019

Kevin Durant has been selected to the 2018-19 All-NBA Second Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/0RE7Cvxzgq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2019

All-NBA First Team:

-Steph Curry

-James Harden

-Giannis Antetokounmpo

-Paul George

-Nikola Jokic











All-NBA Second Team:

-Damian Lillard

-Kyrie Irving

-Kevin Durant

-Kawhi Leonard

-Joel Embiid











All-NBA Third Team:

-Russell Westbrook

-Kemba Walker

-LeBron James

-Blake Griffin

-Rudy Gobert











Curry averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while shooting 47.2 percent overall and 43.7 percent from 3-point territory.

This is the first time he received First Team honors since he became the only unanimous MVP in NBA history during the 2015-16 season.

The two-time NBA MVP was Second Team in 2016-17 and Third Team last year (because he only appeared in 51 games). Curry was Second Team in 2013-14 and First Team in 2014-15.

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists per game this season. He shot 52.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep.

The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP has now made an All-NBA team nine of the last 10 years -- First Team in 2010 through 2014 and again in 2018, Second Team in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (he was hurt in 2015).

Durant is unequivocally a better player than George but these kinds of things happen with regular season awards.

Each All-NBA team is comprised of two guards, two forwards and one center. This is different from All-Star voting in which fans select two guards and three "frontcourt" players.

