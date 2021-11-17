Steph Curry MVP chants 'disrespectful' to Kevin Durant, Chris Broussard claims

Broussard: Steph MVP chants at Barclays ‘disrespectful’ to KD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Morning talking heads on Wednesday were all over the marquee matchup Tuesday night between the Warriors and Nets at Barclays Center, especially when it came to Steph Curry owning the away crowd with MVP chants.

MVP chants for Steph in Brooklyn 🗣 pic.twitter.com/y02qvVCgDX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

Stephen A. Smith was aghast on “First Take", and Chris Broussard took it one step further on “First Things First,” calling it “disrespectful” to Curry’s former teammate Kevin Durant, who won NBA MVP award in the 2013-14 season while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

.@Chris_Broussard on Steph receiving MVP chants in Brooklyn



"It'd be hard for me to believe that that has ever happened in LeBron's, Steph's, Giannis' or heck in Jokić's house. That was so disrespectful. It doesn't mean the fans don't like KD but he hasn't captured the fanbase." pic.twitter.com/333fbgpWQR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 17, 2021

Co-host Nick Wright’s explanation was less about dissing KD, and more about the lack of a loyal Nets fanbase.

"KD hasn't captured the Nets fan base — because there isn't one. ... Kevin Durant has been the best player in basketball this year, which is why it was such an awful time for his 1st bad game."



— @getnickwright on GSW dominating the Nets & Steph receiving MVP chants in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/isNCEsj1VR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 17, 2021

And Fox Sports’ talking head maestro Skip Bayless, the morning after his strange Steph Twitter rant during the game, asserts it’s because Curry is the most popular player in the league, surpassing even LeBron James.

Every time Steph would make a 3, I would hear a roar at Barclays Center?! He took the arena over. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/poBFnM0r7w — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2021

Whatever spicy take these shows have, Dub Nation is just happy that the Warriors seem to be back in title contention.

