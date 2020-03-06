Steph Curry could be the most selfish player in the league if he wanted to be. But it couldn't be further from the truth.

"He makes everyone great," Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said Thursday night after the Warriors star's return to the court.

"He's like the most unselfish superstar." - Wiggins on Steph pic.twitter.com/sZ1bUCMxAL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"He's like the most unselfish superstar -- that's a good way to put it," Wiggins added. "He attracts so much attention that he's going to find the open man, and he makes the right plays."

Curry, of course, arguably is the best shooter in the history of the game.

Curry not only put on a show for 27 minutes in the 121-113 loss to the Raptors, but also upped the team's spirits after being absent since October with a broken hand. A 23-point, seven-assist and seven-rebound performance reminded those at Chase Center and watching at home just how special the game of basketball is when Steph is a part of it.

[RELATED: Steph reveals 'best part' of first game back with Warriors]

Wiggins' words and compliments resonated through the team, who missed him despite Steph cheering on the sidelines. Seeing him in street clothes wasn't the same.

Curry struggled with patience waiting to get back to the game, but knew adding days onto his rehabilitation process was imperative. Even though the Warriors didn't get the win, it appeared that it didn't matter.

Steph was back, and he was bringing his team along with him.

Steph Curry is 'most unselfish superstar,' according to Andrew Wiggins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area