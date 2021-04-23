Steph Curry has monster numbers vs. other top NBA MVP candidates

Steph has put up monster numbers vs. other top MVP candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has a big opportunity Friday night.

The two-time NBA MVP has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation, and he will be playing on national TV against Nikola Jokic, who is the presumptive favorite right now.

How has the three-time NBA champion fared against some of the top MVP candidates? Let's go through the game logs of his matchups against Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard:

1. Jan. 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 26 points, five assists

2. Jan. 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 62 points, four assists

3. Jan. 14 vs. Denver Nuggets: 35 points, four assists

4. Feb. 4 vs. Dallas Mavericks: 28 points, six assists

5. Feb. 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks: 57 points, five assists

6. March 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 35 points, five assists

7. April 12 vs. Denver Nuggets: 53 points, four assists

8. April 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 49 points, five assists

That adds up to 43.1 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Just bonkers, right?

But when it comes to Steph legitimately having a shot at winning the MVP for the third time, yours truly believes he needs to lift the Warriors to the No. 6 seed in the West.

And that is going to be very, very hard to accomplish considering Golden State is 3.5 games behind that spot with just 13 games remaining. It also doesn't help that Damion Lee and Kent Bazemore have entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

So let's take everything one game at a time, and see where it all shakes out.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast