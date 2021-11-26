Steph Curry-Michael Jordan question shut down by Steve Kerr hilariously

Kerr hilariously shuts down Steph-MJ question from fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr is one of a select few in the NBA who has worked alongside both Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. When asked by a Warriors fan which he believes is better, however, Kerr wanted no part of the debate.

"Maaannnnn! What, are you gonna put this on Twitter?" 😂



Steve Kerr didn't want to debate MJ and Steph with this fan.



(via @maurice_koenig)pic.twitter.com/Wvv4PoVQWv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

"Man, what are you going to [do], put this on Twitter," Kerr quipped back at the young fan.

Kerr of course played alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls and has coached Steph since the 2014-15 season.

Steph and MJ sat down for a 1-on-1 interview during NBC's coverage of the Ryder Cup, discussing their extreme competitiveness and love of the game of golf.

Curry also told reporters after the conversation that he asked Jordan about the legend's claim that Steph had yet to earn an eventual Hall of Fame induction.

Michael Jordan said Steph Curry is NOT a Hall of Famer yet. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/LsiOU0cyf7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 22, 2019

Kerr went the smart route and avoided the question, knowing that NBA Twitter would have a field day no matter which side he picked.

