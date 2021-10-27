Steph Curry makes Warriors history through elite first four games

Steph makes Warriors history through first four games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has started right where he left off last season. At 33 years old, and now in his 13th NBA season with the Warriors, he again looks like he's on his way to another MVP-level campaign.

And just like he has some many times throughout his career, Curry is re-writing the Warriors' record book.

Curry scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists Tuesday night in the Warriors' 106-98 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the win, Curry again became the only player in Warriors history to record at least 100 points, 25 rebounds and 25 assists through the team's first four games of the season.

The only other Warrior to do so was ... Curry in the 2014-15 season, when he went on to win his first NBA MVP.

Stephen Curry last night:



✅ 23 PTS

✅ 6 REB

✅ 4 AST



Curry is the only player in @warriors history to record at least 100 points, 25 rebounds, and 25 assists through the first four games of a season. He also did so in 2014-15. pic.twitter.com/KFn8x5vzoA — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) October 27, 2021

Through four games this year for the undefeated Warriors, Curry has totaled 116 points, 33 rebounds and 25 assists. That's good for 29 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

At the start of the 2014-15 season, Cury totaled 104 points, 26 rebounds and 27 assists. Those numbers come out to 26 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He went on to average 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

While bench players like Damion Lee have been a huge factor for the Warriors starting 4-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, Curry playing at historic levels doesn't hurt by any means. He isn't slowing down now, and it looks like that won't come for a long time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast