Steph Curry makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavaliers

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style.

As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.

The shot counted for nothing except style points, which Curry has racked up plenty of over the years.

After making a 3-pointer in his 200th consecutive game earlier in the first quarter, Curry's shot from beyond the arc clearly was on-point against Cleveland.

