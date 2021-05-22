Steph Curry makes ridiculous circus shot before Warriors-Grizzlies

Steph makes ridiculous circus shot before Warriors-Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Practice makes perfect for Steph Curry.

All those circus shots you see Curry make during NBA games? It's not dumb luck. He works on everything.

Before the Warriors' win-or-go-home Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday, Curry finished his pregame routine with a ridiculous shot that he tossed high in the air, bounced off the court with the right spin, sat on the rim for a second and then dropped through the hoop.

Curry's Warriors teammates were as entertained by the shot as he was and he celebrated as if he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Nobody has more fun on a basketball court than Steph Curry 🤣pic.twitter.com/QJJmFN1ZoC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 22, 2021

This particular shot would be impossible to pull off in an actual game -- unless the defenders are asleep -- but it's good to know that he can make it he ever has to bust it out.

Curry and the Warriors are hoping to extend their season with a win over the Grizzlies. The top-seeded Utah Jazz await the winner of Friday's game in the first round of the NBA playoffs.