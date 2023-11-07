Steph Curry makes NBA history as West Player of the Week

Steph Curry’s recent dominance for the Warriors earned him the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award for the seven days between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum won the award in the Eastern Conference.

While leading Golden State to a 3-1 record during the regular season's second week, Curry averaged 30.3 points on 57.4 percent shooting, paired with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

But the four-time NBA champion didn’t stop at just earning recognition for his stellar play of late. Curry made history, becoming the 13th player ever to earn the weekly award 20 times throughout his legendary career.

Golden State’s superstar guard joins a Hall of Fame caliber list, etching his name beside NBA greats such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Since the league began distributing the award in 1979, a Warriors player has earned the nod 58 times, meaning Curry is now responsible for 34.5 percent of Golden State’s all-time weekly nods with 20.

Tim Hardaway is the next closest Warrior on the list, earning the nod five times in six years with Golden State.

Baron Davis, Chris Mullin and Curry’s current teammate, Klay Thompson, have also won Western Conference Player of the Week with the Warriors four times.

Curry highlighted his award-winning stretch by posting 42 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 130-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Arena on Oct. 30.

Curry also hit a buzzer-beater to push Golden State over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-139 at Paycom Center during the Warriors’ first In-Season Tournament game Nov. 3.

There’s no question that Curry was the best player in the West this past week. The nine-time NBA All-Star continues to impress as he continues to make history.

