Steph Curry makes five of Warriors' 10 wildest shots of season

Steph makes five of Warriors' 10 wildest shots of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What were the wildest buckets of the Warriors' 2020-21 season?

Glad you asked.

Golden State's social and video team compiled the top 10 for your viewing pleasure:

Playin' H.O.R.S.E on the hardwood.



Roll the tape on the ten wildest makes of the season 💫 pic.twitter.com/qeobibhlhF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2021

To nobody's surprise, Steph Curry is responsible for five of the 10.

The layup off the top of the backboard against the Portland Trail Blazers -- which checks in at No. 4 -- is just insane. You could try 1,000 times to make that in an empty gym without any defenders and you wouldn't see the ball go through the net once.

As for No. 2 -- Kent Bazemore's reaction sums things up perfectly.

And when it comes to No. 1 -- "poor Grant Williams" is all that needs to be said.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast