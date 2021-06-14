Steph Curry makes bold prediction for NBA Finals, Seth Curry

Steph makes bold prediction for NBA Finals and Seth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's career has included more than a few storybook moments, including three NBA titles with his family in the stands to celebrate the achievement.

Now, with Curry and the Warriors at home for the playoffs, he's hoping his brother, Seth Curry, can have a storybook moment of his own for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors star guard spoke to The San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion about his charitable efforts to give back to the city of Oakland and made an NBA Finals prediction while he was at it.

Via Killion:

"I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Stephen said, predicting a Philadelphia-Utah Finals, with Philadelphia winning and Seth Curry named Finals MVP.

“We’re going storybook,” Stephen said with a laugh.

Crazier things have happened.

Seth and the 76ers currently lead the Atlanta Hawks two-games-to-one in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup, with Game 4 set for Monday night at State Farm Arena.

Seth has been phenomenal for the 76ers so far this postseason, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from the 3-point line.

With Steph sitting at home, the NBA playoffs still have the Curry flavor. Seth scored a playoff career-high 30 points as the 76ers closed out the Washington Wizards in Round 1. So far against the Hawks, he's scored 21, 21 and 12 to help the 76ers grab a series lead.

And he's been getting some advice from his older brother along the way.

“It’s been pretty much the same it’s been my whole life, just talking basketball,” Seth told Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We talk the same way and try to help each other get better, and we just enjoy being around each other.”

