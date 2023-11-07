How Steph Curry made NBA history during Warriors-Pistons clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry made NBA history during a scorching-hot start in the first half of the Warriors' road fixture against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

With a little over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Curry splashed home his fifth 3-pointer of the game, setting an NBA record with four-plus made 3-pointers in eight consecutive games to begin a season.

Stephen Curry has 4+ threes in each of his first 8 games of the season, breaking the previous NBA record (7 games) he set in 2018. https://t.co/0kSevV8gsf — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 7, 2023

Adding to the incredible feat is the fact that the previous record of seven also belonged to Curry, which the Warriors' superstar set when he made four-plus 3-pointers in seven consecutive games to begin the 2018-19 NBA season.

Curry finished the first half in Detroit with 20 points, draining five of his 10 3-point attempts in 15 minutes of work on the court.

Golden State raced out to a 5-2 start this season on the back of yet another otherworldly stretch from Curry, who is shooting the basketball as well as ever during his 15th NBA campaign and has shown no signs of slowing down as he nears his 36th birthday in March.

Curry leads the NBA with 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 49 percent from beyond the arc through Golden State's first seven games.

