Steph Curry loves ‘motivated Klay’ Thompson showing in win over Suns

Steph loves 'motivated Klay' showing in Dubs' win over Suns

Steph Curry knows that there is no deadlier player in the NBA than a fired-up Klay Thompson and Monday night at Chase Center proved just that.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike after the Warriors' 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns, Curry explained how much he relishes the opportunity to play with an inspired Thompson.

"I love motivated Klay," Curry explained. "You know, whatever it takes to get him locked in and focused, there's been a lot of chirping back and forth and the narratives around us playing Phoenix, him and [Devin Booker] and all that -- two great scorers going at it."

Monday night's matchup between the two squads showcased just how great of a scorer Thompson is. In the first half, the 32-year-old had 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and 8 of 12 from 3-point land.

Overall, Thompson finished with 38 points, eclipsing his previous high of 29 points against the Suns on Jan. 10. The Warriors star also helped Golden State win its first game of the season against Phoenix.

With the Warriors playing the Suns for the last time until potentially the 2023 NBA playoffs and with the history between the two teams -- which includes Thompson's first career ejection after getting into a heated altercation with Booker -- the Splash Brother made sure to come out extra motivated, which Curry enjoyed.

"So the way he came out is just determined," the reigning NBA Finals MVP said. "We know he can get hot like that at any point, but it seemed like he had a little extra edge tonight so it was great to see."

As the regular season winds down, the Warriors are running out of time to put things together for their playoff push.

However if Thompson can continue playing "motivated" as Curry said, Golden State could make some noise in the coming weeks.

