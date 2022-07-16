Steph Curry, LeBron James react to kid's viral 'night night' celebration

Steph, LeBron have perfect reaction to kid's 'night night' celly originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The summer trend for young basketball players will be the "night night" celebration Steph Curry started during the Warriors' most recent playoff run that resulted in an NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics.

It didn't take long for kids to begin celebrating like Curry, and one young basketball player took it a step further and actually went to sleep after nailing his shot. The celebration went viral, and even the Warriors guard had to comment on the clip.

"Went to sleep on em!" Curry said on Twitter.

However, he wasn't the only NBA star to comment on the video. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James added his own reaction, telling Curry in the replies, "You see what you started!!" which was followed by many laughing emojis.

The Warriors are a month removed from winning their latest Larry O'Brien trophy. With summer only just beginning, Curry could see more of these viral videos paying homage to his celebration before the start of the 2022-23 season.

