Steph Curry, LeBron James, Draymond Green flaunt their NBA titles at wedding

Steph, LeBron, Draymond flaunt championships at Green's wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

During Draymond Green's wedding on Sunday night, the Warriors' forward along with Steph Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, put their rivalry aside to count how many rings they have collectively.

Green, Curry, and the Lakers' superstar flaunted their 12 championships in a photo posted to James's Instagram story. Curry and Green won their fourth NBA championship after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals in June, while James won his fourth in 2020.

Not only did Green's wedding guests include the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history (Curry) and arguably the greatest player of all time in James, but former Warrior and current Laker Juan Toscano-Anderson, Celtics star Jayson Tatum -- among many others -- were spotted.

Despite Curry and Green having a fierce on-court rivalry with James and the Lakers, finding a moment to enjoy the company of other great players is always warranted.

In today's day and age, pundits are often quick to point out that opposing players ought to dislike their rivals, regardless of accomplishments.

However, in doing so, players and fans often take certain players' greatness for granted and discount their accolades.

Green, Curry, and James are able to appreciate the NBA's stars without putting them down, as evidenced by Green saying that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant "reminds" him of himself.

Nonetheless, expect Curry and Green to be ready to take down James and the Lakers in the season opener on Oct. 18 as the Warriors look to repeat as NBA champions while Los Angeles aims to make it to the playoffs.

