Steph Curry leaves Warriors-Rockets game with tailbone contusion

Steph leaves Warriors-Rockets with tailbone contusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry left the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday with a tailbone contusion after falling in the bench area following a 3-point attempt to end the third quarter.

Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 18, 2021

Curry was fading away and fell down on the short metal stairs next to the Warriors' bench.

The two-time NBA MVP was in immediate discomfort and stayed on the floor for a minute before walking gingerly to the Warriors' locker room.

Steph tripped at the end of the third quarter and looked to be in considerable pain pic.twitter.com/lqpuViLdU1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2021

A closer look at Steph falling at the end of the third pic.twitter.com/mrY0GTattR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 18, 2021

Before leaving the game, Curry scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-11 from 3-point range. He also had eight assists and five rebounds.

The Warriors can't afford to lose Curry for any amount of time if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Curry has played in 39 of the Warriors' 41 games this season after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a hand injury.

The Warriors are off Thursday before playing a back-to-back against the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday and Saturday.