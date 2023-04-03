Steph Curry knows Warriors' loss to Nuggets can't happen in NBA playoffs

Steph knows Dubs' loss to Nuggets can't happen in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry knows what it takes to win tough games, be it in the regular season or NBA playoffs. Curry also knows that the Warriors' 112-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets sans Nikola Jokić can't happen at all.

Speaking with reporters after the loss, Curry shared his thoughts on what Golden State needs to do as the 2022-23 NBA regular-season comes to a close.

"So it's just a matter of executing, being mindful of what it takes to win that particular game that night, maintain our momentum that we've worked hard to create in the first half, but weren't able to do it," the Warriors star explained. "Still, the grit and the fight allows us to be one shot away from stealing a game we had no business being in.

"But we got to come to a realization like if we're going to win or do anything in a playoff kind of scenario, a game like tonight can't happen."

The Warriors held a 15-point lead early in the second quarter, which was then squandered leading to an 11-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Although the Warriors went on a 12-2 run in the final 3:22 of the fourth quarter, it ultimately was not enough as Klay Thompson missed a game-winning attempt from beyond the arc off the back of the rim and had another blocked by Jamal Murray at the buzzer.

As it stands, the Warriors have the third-worst road record in the NBA (9-30), behind only the Houston Rockets (6-33), Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs (7-32). All other teams with playoff aspirations, in both conferences, have at least 13 road wins.

With three regular-season games left, Golden State has to figure how to play on the road with conviction, and fast.

Curry certainly knows what the Warriors have to do in order to win the games they need to win, especially on the road -- it's just up to the team to actually execute on the reigning NBA Finals MVP's words.

