Steph Curry knows brother Seth is gunning for him in NBA 3-point contest

You may have heard there's going to be two brothers taking part in the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, and no, I'm not talking about the 'Splash' variety.

Well, not yet, at least. Klay Thompson is still making up his mind.

The brothers being referred to here, of course, are Steph and Seth Curry.

Saturday night was a big one for the Curry brothers, as Steph led Golden State over Boston for their 10th consecutive victory, and Seth started and scored 22 points in Portland's victory over Atlanta.

After the Warriors' win over the Celtics, the elder Curry brother was asked about the upcoming showdown.

"I haven't thought about it much," Steph responded. "All I know is that [Seth]'s going to try to whoop my a--."

Outside of the brotherly kind of love, it sounds as if there won't be any lost when the Curry's take on each other in a field that reportedly includes Seth's Portland teammate Damian Lillard, Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki and Sacramento sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

If you have a sibling, chances are you can relate to the Curry's dynamic.