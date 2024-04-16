Cameron Brink FaceTimed Steph Curry Right Before WNBA Draft



Cameron Brink is headed to the WNBA. Last night, the Stanford star forward was the No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft, behind Caitlin Clark. Cameron was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks, thanking her family and friends in an emotional post-draft interview with ESPN.

But one name she said may have been a surprise to fans.

"My godmother, Sonya Curry, is over there," she said, gesturing to Sonya, who attended the WNBA draft with Cameron. "Hi, Godmama."

That's right: Sonya, who's mom to NBA superstars Seth and Steph Curry, pulls double-duty as Cameron's godmother.

But what, exactly, is Cameron’s relationship like with the Curry family, and how did they meet? Here’s what you need to know.

Steph and Cameron are god brother and sister.

In 2021, Steph shared during a press conference that Cameron’s mom and dad are his godparents. Meanwhile, his parents, Dell and Sonya, are godparents to Cameron, making he and Cameron godsiblings.

Cameron and Steph's mothers first met and became roommates at Virginia Tech, per The Sun. Additionally, their fathers played on the college's basketball team together, and the families have remained close ever since.

“It’s pretty awesome to watch [Cameron] grow up in the game,” Steph said in 2021. “I just love watching her play, love everything about her. She’ll be playing for a very long time.”

Cameron is also god siblings with Steph’s brother Seth and sister Sydel.

Cameron is also godsiblings to Steph's brother Seth, who also plays for the NBA, and sister Sydel.

Earlier this month, the family came together to congratulate Cameron on declaring for the WNBA draft, with Steph calling it a "huge milestone."

"League her!" he added.

Cameron later told People that Seth made a video for her as well, which meant a lot since "he's the shyest, most soft-spoken person I know."

"But him sending a video—and he looked genuinely excited—made me super happy," she told the publication.

Both brothers supported Cameron on her big night, too. She called Steph right before she attended the draft, and he "was saying all these encouraging words, laughing with me," she told ESPN (via The Mirror).

On the other hand, Seth hung up "immediately" after she called him, Cameron said, laughing.

"I love Seth, that's just how he is," she said. "I love him so much, both of them. They've just been such great sounding boards for me, they mean the world to me and they've been through this so they know what it's like."

They spent family vacations together while growing up.

The Brink and Curry families have remained close ever since the parents met at college, per ESPN. They would go on summer vacations together when they were kids, and Cameron would watch the families play games before her mother eventually convinced her to join the Currys' basketball camp. (She originally was more interested in art camp.)

"It's a blessing to have such an amazing connection," she told The Oregonian in 2018. "[Steph] is like my brother basically, so it's just like seeing a family member you've known forever and someone you would run around with and goof off with, and then all of a sudden you see him on the cover of cereal boxes. It's crazy because he's such a normal person in your life, and thousands and thousands of people look up to him."

They give each other basketball advice.

Cameron has shared that the relationship between the families is a helpful one, especially as she furthers her basketball career. "[The Currys] have all given me tips," she told The Oregonian. "Shooting, ball handling, all of that stuff."

But Cameron has done the same for Steph. When she was just eight years old, she told the basketball legend to "believe in himself" before a big March Madness game, per The Times-Herald.

Cameron told People earlier this month that the Currys' continued support "means the world," adding that she'll be using them throughout the WNBA draft.

“They will be a great shoulder to lean on throughout it all,” she said.

