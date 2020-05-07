Steph Curry, Klay Thompson's quarterback skills blew Steve Kerr's mind

You want to hear a story about the Warriors playing football -- not basketball -- during practice, right?

And you want to hear Golden State coach Steve Kerr talk about how Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Marreese Speights really can fire the pigskin, right?

Well, you're in the right place.

During the most recent episode of Kerr's "Flying Coach" podcast, the eight-time NBA champion did some reminiscing:

"A few years ago, we had a practice during Super Bowl week. Our guys were tired and instead of having a normal practice, we ended up throwing the football around -- having some competition where guys had to partner with one player and do patterns and run through our facility and complete passes to different spots.

"I knew Steph and Klay were great athletes, but to watch them throw the football was incredible. They both have absolute cannons. And then the other guy who can throw a football about 75 yards is a guy named Mo Speights -- Marreese Speights. And here's the thing that ties it all together -- they were our three best shooters.

"I remember thinking to myself after I watched that: 'Should we be looking for guys who played quarterback, or played shortstop or pitched?' Is having a great arm somehow connected to being a great shooter? Is it connected to hand-eye (coordination)?

"I don't know the answer, but I know it fit exactly on our team."

This is thought-provoking and interesting for sure.

And here's proof that Mo Buckets could be an NFL quarterback (but not really):

Mo Speights >>>>> Tim Tebow pic.twitter.com/npSquWGLp5 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 4, 2016

Mo Speights with his second touchdown pass of the week! pic.twitter.com/cYKGudkH6X — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 10, 2016

Perhaps Steph chose the wrong sport?

Best Warriors sequence we have seen in a loooooong time (also - Steph "Aaron Rodgers" Curry) pic.twitter.com/xyIsBM0x29 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 9, 2018

As for Klay, he definitely believes in his capabilities to be under center or in shotgun:

Flashback to Warriors Media Day in 2018 when Klay Thompson told us he played intramural flag football in college. When we told Klay that KD said Klay could be a strong safety, he replied with: "If he's not putting me at quarterback, it's a big mistake." pic.twitter.com/Hbb7yu7yuv — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 8, 2020

The five-time All-Star certainly has the size to see the field at 6-foot-7. Maybe he can retire from the NBA when he turns 40 years old, and then play for the San Francisco 49ers for a couple years? After all, the NFL protects its quarterbacks.

That's not going to happen.

But here's what does need to take place -- the Warriors got to release the footage from this football practice years ago. The world deserves it.

