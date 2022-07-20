Steph Curry, Klay Thompson's basketball influence 'glaring' to Draymond Green

Draymond believes Steph, Klay have 'glaring' hoops influence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The influence athletes carry with them is sometimes bigger than some might think.

Arguably the most influential basketball players in recent years have been NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry.

But to Warriors forward Draymond Green, Curry and his fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson have a next-level impact on the game of basketball.

The two sharpshooters changed the game with their elite and unique 3-point shooting that helped Golden State win four NBA championships in eight seasons.

We've seen kids model their games after the two, shooting threes from deep instead of driving to the basket. But it's not just kids, the game has changed and continues to change at every level of basketball.

Curry's influence even goes beyond what he does with the basketball. His "night night" trend has taken over the entire sports world.

Influence is an important part of being an athlete, and Curry's and Thompson's are special and probably not going away anytime soon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast