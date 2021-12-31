Steph Curry, Klay Thompson shoot together after Warriors-Nuggets postponed

Steph, Klay shoot together in Denver after game postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been more than 30 months since Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played in an NBA game together for the Warriors.

In the next two to three weeks, the Splash Brothers will be reunited in the Warriors' lineup when Thompson finally returns from two devastating lower leg injuries.

As Thompson takes the final steps in his recovery from a torn right Achilles, he has started to travel with the Warriors and he made the trip to Denver for what was supposed to be a two-game road trip that includes a stop in Utah on Saturday.

But the NBA postponed the Warriors' game against the Nuggets Thursday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Denver's players and coaching staff.

The Warriors used the unexpected free time to practice at Ball Arena in Denver, and Curry and Thompson went through shooting drills together.

Splash Bros shooting together — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 31, 2021

That's a sight for sore eyes.

Thompson and the Warriors reportedly are targeting home games on Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Jan 18 against the Detroit Pistons, though Jan 3. against the Miami Heat hasn't been ruled out.

The Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA (27-7) and they haven't even gotten Thompson or 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman back.

The long wait almost is over. The greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history soon will be playing in an NBA game together again, and they gave everyone a small sample of what's to come on Thursday night.

