Steph Curry-Klay Thompson 'pointing' play summed up Warriors' selflessness

It's difficult to describe how cool this 2019 Warriors clip actually is. You just have to watch it.

It popped up on Twitter Monday for the perfect "Ah ... remember this?" moment.

Last season during a Feb. 6 game against the San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were both open near the basket, just outside the arc. They pointed to one another during the third quarter inferring DeMarcus Cousins to pass it to the other guy.

Trust us, it looks so much better than it sounds. Just watch the play in its entirety:

Steph, Klay and KD were all wide open. Instead of calling for the ball they all pointed at each other. 🥲#NBA #Sports #PaulCiasullo pic.twitter.com/77EWhk4L4G — Paul Ciasullo (@paul_ciasullo) May 18, 2020

A very Spider-Man meme.jpg play.

To make things even more complicated, Kevin Durant was pointing toward both of them also -- but who exactly he was pointing at, we're unsure. He was probably just trying to help, but now we're realizing this is a good thing. Any guy could have taken the shot, but they pushed the responsibility off on one another.

That's how good they were, and Steph is not one to take all the shots for himself.

Boogie ultimately chose Klay, but Klay would then send it to Steph, who made the 3-pointer from the corner.

Klay would finish the game with 26 points to complement Steph's 19 in the win. But it goes to show how selfless both guys are, and how incredible the Warriors were at their peak.

