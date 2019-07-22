Steph Curry, Klay Thompson the No. 2 duo in NBA, Stephen A Smith says

There are a bunch of incredible duos in the NBA. It isn't easy narrowing down the top five, let alone the order.

But on Monday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith provided his list on "First Take."

5) James Harden and Russell Westbrook -- Rockets

4) Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- Nets

3) Kawhi Leonard and Paul George -- Clippers

2) Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- Warriors

1) LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- Lakers









Smith offered high praise to the Splash Brothers:

"It's very simple. The greatest shooting backcourt in the history of basketball. Never before have we seen a duo that can shoot the basketball like this.

"When these two brothers return together healthy, I got news for you -- sleep on the Golden State Warriors if you want to because you don't know basketball.

"They're gonna have something to say about stuff when all is said and done."

What about Draymond Green?

"I think Steph and Draymond are more of a tandem than anyone," fellow ESPN host Max Kellerman said. "Now it's true you need a third guy to space the floor and shoot. Without Klay, it doesn't work as well.

"But you can take other guys who can shoot the three. Steph and Draymond are the pick-and-roll -- that's the whole league.

"When you reduce the Warriors down to their basic component, Dray is the No. 2 guy."

It's hard to disagree with Kellerman on this one, but it's understandable why Smith went with Klay because he was focusing on offensive firepower.

[RELATED: Why Gottlieb is very wrong about Draymond's place in NBA]

Unfortunately, the five-time All-Star is expected to miss a large chunk of next season as he recovers from a torn left ACL.

Hello D'Angelo Russell...

