Steph Curry, Klay Thompson hit Mavericks with Warriors' swing dance play

Steph, Klay befuddle Mavs with viral swing dance play's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another NBA playoff team fell victim to the Warriors’ fancy on-court footwork at Chase Center -- this time during the Western Conference finals.

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry went viral earlier this month with a do-si-do-like maneuver during their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, a play coach Steve Kerr said has been in Golden State’s arsenal since 2014.

Curry found another dance partner during Game 1 of the West finals on Wednesday, linking arms with Klay Thompson and spinning in a circle to further confound Dallas Mavericks defenders Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock en route to the Warriors' 112-87 blowout win.

Curry did the slingshot play again and this time with Klay instead of Poole ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/NVVHdwwFwh — jose (@KlayForTrey) May 20, 2022

The separate swing dances are nearly identical, right down to the black Warriors jerseys worn during Wednesday’s Warriors-Mavericks game and in Game 3 of Golden State’s Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Grizzlies on May 7.

Both instances also took place on the Warriors' home court, both led to a win and both were followed by a win in the next game as Golden State took Game 2 from Dallas 126-117 on Friday night.

Kerr previously stated the fun play doesn’t have a name, but former Warriors assistant coach Alvin Gentry introduced it to the playbook years ago. It caught the attention of millions during the Warriors-Grizzlies series and produced similar results for Thompson and Curry against the Mavericks.

Both Finney-Smith and Bullock were forced to switch assignments as Curry and Thompson rotated around them, with Curry sprinting toward open space after catapulting himself off of his fellow Splash Brother.

The two Golden State stars used to run the play together frequently, Kerr said, and Wednesday night was a good reminder why.

As Dub Nation has already seen this postseason, good things happen when Curry dances.

His first swing dance with Poole was closely followed by a series victory over the Grizzlies, and the Warriors will look to continue that trend as they head to Dallas for Game 3 of the West finals on Sunday with a two-games-to-none lead over the Mavericks in the best-of-seven series.

