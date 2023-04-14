Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond 'petty kings', Kevon Looney confirms

Loon confirms 'petty kings' Steph, Klay, Dray hear everything originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are several ways to describe the dynamic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Some might say the Warriors' Big Three, others might say their dynasty run speaks for itself. Kevon Looney, however, confirmed a perfectly suiting moniker that the NBA world has long speculated.

“Them three hear everything,” Looney said on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on Thursday. “Everyone else, if they do hear it, they don’t talk about it as much. But Steph, Klay and Draymond, they hear everything. You won’t think they do, but then they talk about a press conference from six months ago and I’m like, I don’t know how they recall that.

“Those three definitely are the petty kings. And then you got Andre [Iguodala] in the background who’s egging it on.”

Coming off their fourth NBA championship in eight years, the Warriors’ 2022-23 season has been filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. As a playoff picture began to form, critics didn’t believe the defending champs were capable of defending their latest title.

But if we’ve learned anything about the Warriors over the years, it’s that all the disrespect and doubt is nothing but music to their ears. They thrive off of it and it fuels them in a very dangerous way.

Golden State locked in the No. 6 seed and earned a first-round meeting with the young No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings. The Northern California showdown will bring the teams together in the postseason for the first time ever.

The Celtics and the city of Boston were victims of it last year. The Memphis Grizzlies continue to fall victim to it as well. The Kings could be next.

“Right now I haven’t been hearing a lot of noise. We’ve just been locked in and focused on the game plan," Looney continued. "But wheen you get there on the court, and you get the fans going and people get to talking, you know it’s going to get to to another level. Right now we’re just focused on the game plan but we know how the crowd is going to be -- home and away.

"We live for that. And we got guys who, they’re not talking about it but they’re hearing everything, they’re seeing everything. That’s what Steph, Klay and Draymond do. They hear all the noise. But right now we’re just trying to lock in and block it out. But once it starts, you try to embrace it."

The Warriors don't know what to expect from the crowd at Golden 1 Center, no one does. It will be the first time the arena hosts any postseason action and the first time playoff games will be played in Sacramento since 2006.

But if cowbell-ringing Kings fans outweigh their Northern California neighbors and continue to be like they've been all season, the "petty kings" just might have to come out.

