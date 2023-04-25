Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green make NBA history in Game 4 win

Warriors' Big Three makes NBA history again with Game 4 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green etched their names in the record books yet again.

After helping lead the Warriors to a 126-125 Game 4 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Chase Center, Golden State's Hall of Fame trio won its 94th game together, the third most all-time in NBA history.

The Bay Area's trio trails only the Los Angeles Lakers' core of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper (110) and the San Antonio Spurs' 20-year dynasty led by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili and Tony Parker (126) in wins.

It must be noted that both the Lakers and Spurs' cores won five NBA titles during their respective runs while the Warriors have four. Does this mean Golden State's trio will win their fifth championship? That remains to be seen.

With the Warriors two victories away from winning their first-round NBA playoff series against the Kings, Curry, Thompson and Green could add to their win total this postseason.

However, with the new CBA making it harder for organizations to create teams like Bob Myers, Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations, has constructed in years past, the era of "Big Threes" dominating in the playoffs could be coming to an end.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, even before the new CBA was ratified, acknowledged that Golden State's core trio might be nearing its end, especially as Curry, Thompson and Green enter their mid-to-late 30s.

Still, Curry, Thompson and Green continue to show why they -- and the Warriors as a whole -- are the standard of excellence the rest of the NBA sorely is trying to achieve.

And if all goes well for Golden State in the coming weeks, the trio could creep even closer to overtaking Duncan, Parker and Ginóbili when it's all said and done.

