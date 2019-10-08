Kavion Pippen just experienced a "Welcome to the NBA" moment.

The Warriors signed the big man on Monday, and after practice Tuesday he was asked if he has shared any moments with Steph Curry yet.

Enjoy:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"When I first got here, we were watching film. I was sitting in his (Curry's) seat. He was like, 'You got to get up out this seat. This my seat' (laughing). I was like, 'OK.'

"He's a vet so he has that right (laughing)."

Way to make the rookie feel comfortable, Steph!

Warriors newest signee Kevion Pippen said he was introduced to Stephen Curry when he sat in his seat before film and Curry asked him to get up. pic.twitter.com/EVLQVnAKwj — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 8, 2019

What would the two-time NBA MVP have said if Pippen refused to get up? It's funny just thinking about that scenario.

Prior to telling that story, Pippen (his uncle is Scottie Pippen) was asked if he admires any specific current or former Warrior.

"Definitely Curry. I admire his game," he said. "Shooting from all over the floor. He's elusive. He's just a great guy."

[RELATED: KD makes West Finals prediction, Warriors don't make cut]

Wouldn't a "great guy" allow the new guy to pick his chair for the film session? Perhaps we all are wrong about this Curry fellow?

(Hopefully you can pick up on the sarcasm here ...)

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Related content from TMZ Sports

Story continues

Nick Young blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances

Antonio Brown 'belligerent' during deposition, lawyer claims

Corey Seager hits parked car before Dodger Stadium workout

Aldon Smith says he's sober, supported as he turns 30 years old







Steph Curry kicked Warriors rookie Kavion Pippen out of seat in film originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area