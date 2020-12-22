Steph Curry, Kevin Durant share embrace before Warriors-Nets opener

Steph, KD share playful embrace before Warriors-Nets opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency in the summer of 2019, there's no bad blood between he and Steph Curry.

The two NBA superstars are brothers for life.

When the Warriors played in Brooklyn last season, and both players were recovering from injuries, they shared a hug after the game.

And before Tuesday's 2020-21 NBA season opener at Barclays Center, the former teammates again embraced each other in a playful moment.

As you can see, Durant gave Curry some grief about his new look, but it was all in good fun.

Durant makes his regular-season return after missing the entire 2019-20 NBA season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry played in just five games last season after breaking his left hand in the fourth game of the season.

Durant spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke this week about his time with the Warriors, and he had nothing but good things to say.

“I’m very grateful for my time in the Bay Area," Durant said. "I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart.”

The NBA simply is better with Durant and Curry on the court, and the league made sure fans get to see them right away as they will tip off the new season.