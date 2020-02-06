Steph Curry, Kevin Durant share long hug after Warriors' loss to Nets

It's been a while since Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have seen each other.

So after the Warriors' 129-88 loss to the Nets on Wednesday night, the two former NBA MVPs met up on the court and shared a long embrace.

Two titles in three years. Two statues on the way. Bay legends pic.twitter.com/LQs7JiVI7t — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 6, 2020

Durant and Curry spent three successful years together on the Warriors. After arriving in 2016, Durant helped Golden State reach three NBA Finals, two of which they won.

But after the 2019 season, Durant decided to leave the Warriors for the Nets. The two teams orchestrated a sign-and-trade that landed D'Angelo Russell with Golden State.

Durant doesn't play for the Warriors anymore, but he will always be a legend in these parts. Some day, after he's done playing, his No. 35 jersey will be raised to the rafters and a statue in his likeness will be built outside Chase Center.

After all the words about Durant's departure, it's nice to see him share a long hug with Curry.

