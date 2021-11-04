Steph Curry jokes about Steve Kerr's fist pump in Warriors' win

Steph's great joke about Kerr's fist pump in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With one fiery fist pump and (hopefully) a loud "byah!" Steve Kerr channeled his inner Howard Dean in all the best ways Wednesday night in the Warriors' 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center.

Steph Curry loved it, too.

Curry, who was under the weather and struggled in the Warriors' win, went to Instagram early Thursday morning and joked that Kerr's fist pump was the coach's reaction to when his star point guard doesn't turn the ball over.

As he went cold from the floor and scored a season-low 15 points, he also led the Warriors with four turnovers. Through Golden State's first seven games, Curry has turned the ball over four or more times in five contests. In one of those games he had five turnovers and in another he had six.

While it's an extremely small sample size, Curry is turning the ball over a career-high four times per game so far this season.

Kerr and the rest of the Warriors will of course live with that. Curry is just a bit of a big reason the Warriors are firing on all cylinders and are off to a red-hot 6-1 start.

