Steph Curry joins Michael Jordan, Kobe with 35th 30-point game

Alex Espinoza
·1 min read
Steph drops 34 vs. OKC to join MJ, Kobe in exclusive club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Remember when people were eager to dismiss Steph Curry’s “legacy” at the beginning of this season?

Curry joined Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in elite company Thursday after he dropped 34 points in three quarters during a 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Year 12 and no signs of slowing down for Curry.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Curry has proved he has got plenty in the tank and is primed to win the second NBA scoring title of his career. He is now averaging 31.6 points per game, which puts him slightly ahead of the league’s No. 2 scorer Bradley Beal, who is averaging 31.1 points per game for the Washington Wizards.

Once again, Curry put on a magic act for the fans at Chase Center with buckets like these:

One day, Curry will join Jordan and Bryant in the basketball Hall of Fame. For now, we’ll have to settle for these mesmerizing shots and stats.

