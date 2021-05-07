Steph Curry joins Michael Jordan, Kobe with 35th 30-point game

Steph drops 34 vs. OKC to join MJ, Kobe in exclusive club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Remember when people were eager to dismiss Steph Curry’s “legacy” at the beginning of this season?

Curry joined Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in elite company Thursday after he dropped 34 points in three quarters during a 118-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen Curry now has 35 30-point games in his 12th season.



The only players with more 30-point games in their 12th season or later are Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36). pic.twitter.com/KfZDAEjZZl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2021

Year 12 and no signs of slowing down for Curry.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Curry has proved he has got plenty in the tank and is primed to win the second NBA scoring title of his career. He is now averaging 31.6 points per game, which puts him slightly ahead of the league’s No. 2 scorer Bradley Beal, who is averaging 31.1 points per game for the Washington Wizards.

Once again, Curry put on a magic act for the fans at Chase Center with buckets like these:

Quick release from Steph 💦 pic.twitter.com/0yK9yIhvk5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2021

Steph pump faked the defender out of Chase Center pic.twitter.com/QoDmTG9RgB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2021

This is too nice, Steph pic.twitter.com/F4X6YB6Rom — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2021

One day, Curry will join Jordan and Bryant in the basketball Hall of Fame. For now, we’ll have to settle for these mesmerizing shots and stats.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast