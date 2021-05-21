Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic finalists for MVP; other award finalists also announced

The NBA announced the finalists for their six major individual awards for the 2020-21 season, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

The regular-season MVP will fall to either Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid or Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. The Rookie of the Year candidates are Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards or Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton. The Sixth Man of the Year finalists include the Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles as well as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose.

The NBA's Defensive Player of the Year will be either Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green or Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. The NBA's Coach of the Year will be either the Jazz's Quin Snyder, the Knicks' Tom Thibodeau or the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams. The NBA's Most Improved Player will be either the Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. or the Knicks' Julius Randle.

TNT will announce the award winners throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs, though the exact timing is still to be determined. The winners are based on votes among select broadcast and writers that cover the NBA, and the ballots were submitted late Monday night. The NBA plans to post the ballots after the announcement of all of the awards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA MVP finalists: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry