Steph Curry, Joel Embiid dine at Ayesha's restaurant before Warriors-76ers

They're both NBA All-Stars. They're both playing at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. But we're not talking about Warriors teammates.

On Wednesday night, Steph Curry and 76ers star Joel Embiid were spotted having dinner together before the Warriors host the 76ers in Oakland on Thursday. And, of course, they ate at none other than Ayesha Curry's restaurant, International Smoke in San Francisco.

Steph Curry and Joel Embiid dine together at Ayesha Curry's restaurant International Smoke in SF ahead of the Warriors/Sixers game today. pic.twitter.com/2gECbHq6Kt — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) January 31, 2019

Both players have been MVP candidates this season. Curry is third in the NBA at 29.3 points per game while Embiid currently ranks seventh at 27.2.

Though they will battle on Curry's home court, the NBA is a fraternity. These two aren't only some of the biggest stars in the game, but are also the face of Under Armour Basketball.