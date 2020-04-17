Steph Curry jealousy not why Kevin Durant left Warriors, Steve Kerr says

Steve Kerr pointed at Kevin Durant's success with the Warriors, rather than jealousy of Steph Curry, as the superstar's main reason for leaving Golden State as a free agent last summer.

"I just think that Kevin accomplished here, everything he set out to. He reached the point in his career where he wanted something different. Simple as that."



"Yeah, there were details in there and then some drama and all that but that's just life."



- Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4V1yuIxi2A







— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 17, 2020

"I just think that Kevin accomplished, here, everything that he set out to." the Warriors coach said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky." ... He won two Finals MVPs, won two championships and reached the point in his career where he wanted something different."

Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Warriors as a free agent in 2016, swayed by Golden State's chemistry and heavy recruiting from Curry, Kerr and Draymond Green, among others. The good vibes that attracted Durant didn't seem to last very long, and Strauss wrote in his recently released book, "The Victory Machine," that Durant took issue with how local media and fans -- in his eyes -- favored Curry.

"He expressed that this was a constant theme in the Bay," Strauss wrote of Durant. "All of us local guys just wanted to kiss Steph's a-- at his expense. This was KD's consistent lament. He would frequently squabble in direct-message conversations with the Warriors fans of Twitter, frequently accusing them of favoring Steph at his expense."

Durant officially joined the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade last July. A calf injury -- and later a ruptured Achilles in the NBA Finals -- plus the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors stood in the way of Durant and the Warriors three-peating, but Durant's three years with Golden State were the most accomplished of his decorated career.

Story continues

He didn't win any scoring titles or regular-season MVPs, but Durant was a more efficient scorer with the Warriors than he was with the Thunder. Durant also averaged more rebounds and assists than he did in Oklahoma City, growing into the all-around force he hoped to when he first signed with Golden State. The two titles and Finals MVPs were also his first.

[RELATED: How Splash Brothers revolutionized game like MJ, Pippen]

Kerr now has had a front-row seat to the end of two NBA dynasties. He's in his sixth season coaching the Warriors, and he won back-to-back-to-back titles with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls. That latter experience, which will be chronicled in ESPN's 10-part documentary known as "The Last Dance," is why Kerr heeded to his team throughout the 2018-19 season that they enjoy the ride.

All dynasties must come to an end.

"I think the way we all feel about it," Kerr said, "is we are all incredibly grateful for his presence here and the fact we got three great years together (and) won a couple championships. Nobody can ever take away those years, and it was just a decision Kevin made to move on and we support him.

"You know, life goes on. It's just as simple as that."

Steph Curry jealousy not why Kevin Durant left Warriors, Steve Kerr says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area