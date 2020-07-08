Steph Curry has turned into much more than just a NBA star. The face of the Warriors used his platform once again as it relates to racial and social injustices.

The NFL reportedly will play the Black national anthem, "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," prior to "The Star-Spangled Banner" in Week 1. Curry sees that as a blank response to protests around the country. He responded to an Instagram post on the news, saying "Can someone please explain to me how this solves anything?"

Stephen Curry comments on the NFL announcing it will play black national anthem before games. pic.twitter.com/wGmV1ZBsFo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 5, 2020

Curry wants real change, not just a mirage of a solution. It's a near guarantee a large number of players will kneel or find some other form of protest during the anthem ahead of games this season. Many players already have said they will do so.

Curry, 32, has been in support of protests around the world stemming from George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. The two-time NBA MVP joined his wife Ayesha and teammates when Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson held a peaceful rally in Oakland last month.

"Everybody play your role and be consistent with it. This is a real moment of change. Keep each other accountable," Steph wrote on Instagram after the march.'

He also has urged the importance of voting and has been an advocate for women's sports. Curry knows how much his voice means, and he will continue using it for the right causes.

Steph Curry isn't convinced Black anthem at NFL games solves anything originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area