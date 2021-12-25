Steph Curry invites viral 3-pointer teacher to Warriors-Wizards game

Steph invites teacher who hit viral shot to Warriors-Wizards in DC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry wants the chance to meet this Washington D.C. teacher whose full-court shot to win her students hot chocolate went viral earlier this week.

This teacher in Washington D.C. promised her class hot chocolate if she made this shot. She buried it â€“ and the kids erupted in joy. pic.twitter.com/XJchqGeYGB — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 24, 2021

Warriors vice president of communications Raymond Ridder announced Friday night on Twitter that Steph has invited the teacher, Kathleen Fitzpatrick of the Holy Trinity School, to the team's March road game against the Washington Wizards.

Mr. Curry has invited this teacher to attend our game in D.C. later this season, complete with a post-game meet and greet! https://t.co/s0FfJONvFY — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) December 25, 2021

Fitzpatrick herself was a Division I college basketball player, competing for St. Joseph's University and Rutgers. Similar to Curry, she led her team in 3-pointers made in both her sophomore and junior seasons.

Perhaps her and Steph can put some shots up together when the two get the chance to meet on Mar. 27, 2022 at Capital One Arena.

