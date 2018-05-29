Steph Curry identifies the play 'that got me going' in Game 7 vs Rockets

With just under five minutes left in the first half on Monday night, James Harden stole a Draymond Green pass and dunked in transition to give the Rockets a 48-33 lead.

"That's a point where you can have guys do a lot of finger-pointing and blaming and getting in their feelings," Curry explained after the game. "But there was a moment during that timeout where it was just really productive -- everybody was like, 'let's just move on, get it together.'

"That moment, it could have splintered to be honest. It could have been a moment where guys went their separate ways."

At the half, Golden State trailed by 11.

Steph Curry walked into the locker room having scored eight points on 3-for-10 from the field.

To have any chance at completing the comeback, the Warriors needed a big-time performance from Curry in the second half.

Over the first six-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, Curry only took one shot -- a missed 3-pointer when the Rockets led 56-45.

But then, Jordan Bell helped free Curry up for a corner 3-pointer to make it 61-58:

Jordan Bell started to stick his ass out but then Harden pulled him down to make it look like an egregious moving screen. It wasn't pic.twitter.com/hpqpJuM5x9 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 29, 2018

Then, the 38th pick in the 2017 draft did this:

Jordan Bell is gonna be a really good one (Steph Curry is OK too) pic.twitter.com/rJ5fSi9m6b — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 29, 2018

"That got me going." Curry told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. "The pass from Jordan Bell, that was amazing."

Uhhhh, you think?

Curry followed it up with a layup and two 3-pointers over the next one minute and 47 seconds.

That's 11 straight points.

And according to the two-time MVP, it was all because of a highlight reel pass from a rookie.

Then again, Curry owed it to Bell for missing this shot in Game 6:

Steph Curry just ruined the best assist of Jordan Bell's life... pic.twitter.com/UcGTuYmnNh — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 27, 2018

