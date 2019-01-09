Steph Curry-hosted PGA Tour tournament in San Francisco falls through originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you were planning on attending a PGA Tour tournament in San Francisco Sept. 19-22, you can make other plans.

Steph Curry was going to host the event at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City but as Ron Kroichick of The San Francisco Chronicle writes:

Negotiations with potential title sponsor Workday, the finance and human resources software company in Pleasanton, unexpectedly broke off. Tour officials didn't have time to find another title sponsor, especially given the course changes Lake Merced would need to make in eight months.

Curry is an avid golfer and played in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward each of the last two summers. He also is a regular participant in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Tahoe in July.

"We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco," Curry told The Chronicle. "It just won't be this year."

Curry loves golf so much that apparently part of the reason the Timberwolves didn't draft him back in 2009 was because "in Minnesota it's cold and I wouldn't be able to play as much golf so I would have been miserable."

The two-time MVP has even golfed with Barack Obama, although the two weren't able to hit the links together in 2018:

Steph Curry: "The stuff that I've turned down, and that includes our former President that has invited me to play golf but I cannot get to the East Coast in the next week to play with him. So Barack, if you're listening, I appreciate the invite." Wild. I have the same problem! — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 17, 2018

"To partner a PGA Tour tournament with an iconic global athlete like Stephen Curry would be an extraordinary opportunity and one we've been pursuing, as widely reported in recent months," the tour said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing discussions with Stephen Curry, his family's foundation and other parties with the hopes of ultimately bringing a PGA Tour event to the Bay Area."

