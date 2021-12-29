Steph Curry hits wild Chase Center tunnel shot before Warriors-Nuggets game

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Steph doing Steph things â€¦ from the stands ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/Xt3wPnAzb4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021

Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked that one in as well.

When shooting with your hands is too easy â€¦ ðŸ¤·â€â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/BezRXJOV8m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021

The first time Steph broke out the Chase Center tunnel shot was back on Dec. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, a game the Warriors ended up losing and a night where Curry shot just 7-of-28 from the field and 5-of-17 from the 3-point line.

The Warriors will be hoping Curry puts up a better post-tunnel shot effort on Tuesday night.

