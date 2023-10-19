Steph Curry hits game-winning three vs. Kings in preseason thriller
Steph Curry hits game-winning three vs. Kings in preseason thriller
Steph Curry hits game-winning three vs. Kings in preseason thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Steph Curry hits game-winning three vs. Kings in preseason thriller
Steph Curry hits game-winning three vs. Kings in preseason thriller originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Wembanyama kept the highlights coming in his third NBA preseason game with the Spurs.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
This might be the highlight of the postseason.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer check in on the ALCS, NLCS and react to the tumultuous GM situations out of Miami and Boston.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
Harden has been trying to leave the Sixers since the summer.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.