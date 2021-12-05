Steph Curry hits Chase Center tunnel shot before Warriors-Spurs game

Splash! Steph hits tunnel shot at Chase before game vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors superstar Steph Curry has hit the pregame tunnel shot at Chase Center before, but anytime he does it, it still is jaw-dropping.

The distance and angle are ridiculous.

Prior to the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, Curry nailed the trick-shot, much to the delight of everyone watching.

Hopefully for Curry and the Warriors, making the tunnel shot is a good omen for the game against the rebuilding Spurs, who have won three games in a row.

When the Warriors played at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Curry would regularly make a much easier tunnel shot. But when the team moved to San Francisco, the design of Chase Center forced the reigning NBA scoring champion to alter the shot. Now, it is much harder.

Almost exactly one year ago, on Dec. 12, 2020, in an empty Chase Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Curry made the tunnel shot.

Curry, who enters Saturday's game needing 28 3-pointers to break Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for most in a career, is the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. And he probably also is the greatest trick-shot artist the NBA has ever seen. The proof is in the tunnel shot he sank again Saturday.