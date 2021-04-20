Steph Curry hits buzzer-beater over Seth to end first quarter

Like in backyard: Steph beats first-quarter buzzer over Seth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that his brother Seth is the most frustrating defender to go up again.

And while Seth got the best of Steph early in Monday's game between the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, the older brother got the last laugh in the first quarter.

With time winding down, Seth got ISO'd onto Steph at the top of the 3-pointer arc. The Warriors star put a couple moves on his younger brother, did a head-fake and then drained a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Steph hit the buzzer beater over Seth 😲 pic.twitter.com/As0kd1eT9A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 20, 2021

The shot by Curry tied the game 24-24 after the first 12 minutes.

Steph finished the first quarter with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Seth scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and 1-of-2 from 3-point range in six minutes.

While Steph had the final word in the first quarter, Seth got in a couple nice plays, including one that was sure to frustrate his older brother.

Seth over Steph from three, that's brother-on-brother crime!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/po0E7X34uN — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 19, 2021

The Curry brothers love going up against each other, and there are sure to be more moments as Monday's game plays out.