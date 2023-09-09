Steph Curry helps get the Warriors’ rookies acclimated with their new team

Steph Curry has flashed his leadership qualities this summer. Steve Kerr is away with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. Rather than wait until training camp begins in early October, Curry decided to get a jump on the season. According to Brandin Podziemski, who was speaking with Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News, Curry organized a players-only mini-camp earlier this summer.

Dario Saric was unable to attend, as he’s with the Croatian national team. However, it would appear the rest of the squad turned up. Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were also part of the camp, allowing them to meet their new teammates.

“Just a great thing by our vets to set that up and team bonding off the court which was really helpful for guys like me and Trayce,” Podziemski told Rubin. “Went out to a couple dinners, walked around. It was more of a get to know each other on a level where basketball wasn’t involved. Obviously we played basketball as a group, but it was good to finally get to meet people. For all the new guys, it was super helpful.”

Jackson-Davis’ involvement in actual basketball activities was limited. The rookie forward struggled with injury during Las Vegas Summer League and is clearly taking things slow. Nevertheless, Jackson-Davis enjoyed getting to know his new teammates.

“Just chopping it up, talking, getting to know them,” Jackson-Davis said. “Them getting to know me. That was the biggest thing I took away from the trip.”

Curry is Golden State’s star player. He is their leader. Putting together an event for his teammates to begin bonding and building an understanding is just another reason why Curry has been so successful in his career.

Golden State will now be in a much stronger position entering training camp, which means they will hope to hit the ground running when the new NBA season begins.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire