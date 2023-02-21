Steph Curry has heartfelt women's basketball answer for young reporter

Steph's heartfelt answer on what women's basketball means to him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry always has been a proponent of women's basketball, and the Warriors star's recent conversation with an aspiring young reporter showed just how important the sport is to him.

Eleven-year-old Ines Hill, who wants to become a sports writer one day, was able to ask Curry a question during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday at Maples Pavilion, and he offered a heartwarming response.

"What does women's basketball mean to you?" the fifth grader asked Curry (h/t The Associated Press' Janie McCauley).

"When I was growing up, I played with a lot of young girls, we played a lot of pickup together," Curry told Hill, per McCauley. "I love that the game is growing and getting some more exposure. I grew up watching sports, and now to drive awareness on how good the women's game is, all that stuff matters.

"I've had my daughters here with me to watch, I've had my son here with me to watch the game, and they love it. And I'm supporting family, too.”

Curry is a regular at Stanford women's games, where he often supports Cameron Brink. Brink is the daughter of Michell Bain-Brink, the best friend of Curry's mom, Sonya, and her roommate at Virginia Tech. Brink is Sonya's goddaughter and has known Curry since she was little, and he affectionately refers to her as his "god-sister."

But Curry's support of women's basketball also extends beyond his family ties. In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, who was a major advocate of the sport, Curry took up the mantle as a champion for the game and also became close with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu as both work to build on Bryant's legacy.

Curry's conversation with Hill on Monday is a reminder of his impact on the game of basketball for both boys and girls.

And he certainly gave the young reporter a moment she'll remember forever.

