Steph Curry headlines list of Warriors' five biggest NBA draft steals

Team building can be a tricky practice.

For years, the Warriors had trouble building a formidable unit through the draft. But occasionally, the Warriors found some gems from the amateur pool, and built a dynasty over the last decade thanks to some draft hits.

To paint a better picture, here are the biggest draft steals in team history.

Steph Curry, No. 7 overall in 2009 NBA Draft

In hindsight, Stephen Curry was the best player to come out of this draft, but that wasn't seen as the case in 2009. Despite averaging 28 points in his junior year at Davidson, scouts criticized his size, finishing ability and lack of defensive prowess. Known as a "tweener", NBA observers questioned if he could play point guard in the NBA.

On draft night, four guards were drafted ahead of him, including Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn in back-to-back picks by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ten years later, Curry showed why his slippage was silly, winning two MVPs and three titles while earning six All-Star selections. To put Curry's pick in perspective, of the four guards drafted ahead of him, just one -- James Harden -- has made an All-Star team.

Klay Thompson, No. 11 overall in 2011 NBA Draft

Most mock drafts had Thompson pegged as a mid-round pick. While a great shooter at Washington State, his defense was -- ironically -- criticized. Off the court, a marijuana charge brought questions about his character.

Even after the Warriors selected Thompson, he nearly was traded to Minnesota in a 2014 package for Kevin Love. But he gained traction the following season, averaging a career-high 21.7 points. A year later, he scored 41 points in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, saving Golden State's season with a flurry of 3-pointers.

Three titles and five All-Star selections later, it's unfathomable that Thompson -- even in a deep draft -- fell so far.

Draymond Green, No. 35 overall in 2012 NBA Draft

The easiest way to find the chip on Green's shoulder is to ask the names of the players picked before him. A few minutes later, you'll see how not many from that crop could match the impact Green has had on Golden State's dynasty.

Entering the draft, Green, while accomplished, wasn't considered a top prospect. Scouts pointed to his lack of size and position as detriments. One publication compared Green as a mix between Jared Dudley and Luke Harangody.

But over the years, Green has become an integral part of the Warriors' dynasty, maturing into one of the best defenders in the NBA, winning the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Gilbert Arenas, No. 31 overall in 2001 NBA Draft

Arenas was not a heralded prospect entering the draft. Despite leading the Arizona Wildcats to the national title, scouts projected him going late in the first round. For the Warriors, the pick was a blessing in disguise.

During his rookie year, Arenas averaged 10.9 points, but became a star in his second season, averaging 18.3 points while earning the league's Most Improved Player award and becoming an intriguing complement alongside Antawn Jamison.

But Arenas' success became an impediment for the Warriors' front office. Because the guard was a second-round pick, Golden State couldn't go above the salary cap to re-sign him after his two-year deal was up. By the end of free agency, Arenas signed a six-year, $60 million deal with the Wizards and his "Hibachi" nickname was birthed with it.

Monta Ellis, No. 40 overall in 2005 NBA Draft

Ellis was a heralded prep star out of Mississippi, but not enough to garner a first-round selection. However, despite slipping in the draft, Ellis became a solid contributor for the Warriors.

In seven seasons in Golden State, he averaged 20 points three times, helping the Dubs reach the second round of the Western Conference playoffs as a member of the "We Believe" Warriors.

But Ellis' departure stemmed from his inability to play alongside Curry. Shortly after the Warriors drafted Curry in 2009, Ellis said the duo would never co-exist. By 2012, Golden State agreed, trading Ellis to Milwaukee to make way for Thompson.

Steph Curry headlines list of Warriors' five biggest NBA draft steals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area