Steph Curry on having his own brand: ‘It’s humbling, pretty amazing’

For Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry, tonight is nothing unfamiliar to him. As a seven-time All-Star, and seven-time participant in the 3-Point Contest, Curry is quite used to being on this stage during All-Star Weekend, representing the league as one of the world’s best basketball players.

But after missing last year’s All-Star Game due to injury, the two-time league MVP is excited to be back on on the floor as an All-Star starter for Team LeBron, especially to showcase his brand, Curry Brand, for the first time during All-Star Weekend.

Steph’s first time teaming up with LeBron ‘should be pretty memorable’ https://t.co/sdZM4uAZgh — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) March 7, 2021

"It's humbling, pretty amazing to rock your own shoes, rock your own brand and what we stand for on the bright lights of an All-Star Game stage."

Steph Curry and Under Armour launched Curry Brand back in December 2020, a separate branch for only Curry products with his own logo and apparel with opportunities to build his own roster of athletes across multiple sports. Curry signed with Under Armour in 2013 and his signature shoe line began in 2015. https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30/status/1333788572281831427?s=20

"Anytime you have an opportunity to be on this stage and considered how my last year and a half has been with injuries and all that, being away from the game, it means a lot," Steph Curry said today during All-Star media availability.

"It's something I don't take for granted and obviously appreciative of the opportunity and to obviously share with the world even more what this brand means and how people can participate in it so definitely excited about that."

Tonight, Steph will be rocking his 'Wish Flow' 8's during the All-Star Game and donating $1,000 to Good Sports for every point he scores. The Good Sports organization provides sports equipment, apparel, and footwear to kids in need. https://twitter.com/NickDePaula/status/1368673741475958790?s=20

1

1